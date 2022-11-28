Moss landing whale watching group giving free rides to those who donate toys to benefit victims of domestic abuse

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV)- Sea Goddess Whale Watching is offering a deal for those who want to give into the Holiday spirit by donating a toy to help children and victims of domestic abuse.

On Sat., Dec.3, if you bring a toy valued at $19.99 or more for their Christmas Toy Drive, they will provide you with a free ride. The toys will be donated to the YWCA shelter for women and children in need of refuge from domestic violence.

You can click here, and enter the promo code TOYDRIVE22 to reserve your spot. Toys will be collected at check-in.

Santa will also be present to take photos with the children and give out free appetizer cards for the Fisherman's Grotto and Fish Hopper.