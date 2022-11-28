Skip to Content
Moss landing whale watching group giving free rides to those who donate toys to benefit victims of domestic abuse

Sea Goddess Whale Watching

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV)-  Sea Goddess Whale Watching is offering a deal for those who want to give into the Holiday spirit by donating a toy to help children and victims of domestic abuse.

On Sat., Dec.3, if you bring a toy valued at $19.99 or more for their Christmas Toy Drive, they will provide you with a free ride. The toys will be donated to the YWCA shelter for women and children in need of refuge from domestic violence. 

You can click here, and enter the promo code  TOYDRIVE22 to reserve your spot. Toys will be collected at check-in.

Santa will also be present to take photos with the children and give out free appetizer cards for the Fisherman's Grotto and Fish Hopper.

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

