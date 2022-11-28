Minnesota star Towns helped off with right calf strain

WASHINGTON (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had to be helped off the court in the third quarter at Washington because of a right calf strain. Towns was well behind the play during a Washington break and grabbed his right leg. After a 3-pointer by Kyle Kuzma, play stopped with Towns down on the floor near midcourt. He was immediately helped toward the locker room and was not putting any weight on the leg. Towns has started all 21 games for Minnesota this season and entered Monday averaging 21.4 points.

