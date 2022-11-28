Juventus board of directors and president Agnelli resign

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Juventus’ board of directors and president Andrea Agnelli have resigned en masse. The stunning move follows a preliminary investigation by the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office into fraudulent accounting, of alleged hidden payments to players. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Juventus said 23 players agreed to reduce their salary for four months to help the club through the crisis. But its claimed the players gave up only one month’s salary. A shareholders meeting rescheduled for Dec. 27 was postponed again to Jan. 18 to choose a new board.

