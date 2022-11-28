Jury deliberations resume in Oath Keepers 1/6 sedition case
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jurors who will decide whether to convict Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates of seditious conspiracy have resumed deliberations in the high-stakes trial stemming from the U.S. Capitol attack. Rhodes and his co-defendants are accused of a weekslong plot to stop the transfer of power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden. Prosecutors say the plot came to a head on Jan. 6, 2021 when Rhodes’ followers stormed the Capitol alongside hundreds of other angry Trump supporters. The jury in Washington D.C.’s federal court deliberated last Tuesday before going home for the long Thanksgiving weekend.