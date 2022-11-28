Greenfield armed robbery convict arrested for assaulting officer: police

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION-TV)- Greenfield Police said they arrested a convicted armed robber Sunday night after he tried running from officers and resisted arrest on the 200 block of 7th Street.

Uriel Medina, of Greenfield, was a known gang member who was released from parole in June, said police. Uriel was detained around 8:30 p.m., and officers attempted a pat search. Uriel then tried to pedal away on a bicycle.

One of the officers tased Median, and another officer tackled Medina, said police. Medina resisted arrest but was eventually taken into custody.

Officers found a loaded .40 caliber Glock 27 "ghost gun" in his waistband, according to police. Medina was medically cleared and taken to Monterey County Jail on firearm charges, resisting arrest, and assault on a police officer.

One officer sustained a cut to a finger and scrapes to his knees, but both officers did not require medical attention.

Uriel was previously convicted of an armed robbery of a Greenfield business that occurred in March of 2016, according to police.

