Gilroy man dies after Watsonville motorcycle crash

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP said they are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed a 29-year-old man on the Highway 129 off-ramp from southbound Highway 1 on Friday.

Investigators said around 12:39 p.m., said the man was driving a 2003 Suzuki motorcycle. CHP said the man was going at an unknown speed when he veered off the road into a dirt embankment and hit a tree.

The cause of the crash is unknown, and drugs or alcohol is an undetermined factor in the crash. The victim has yet to be named.