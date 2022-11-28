Gavi misses Spain practice at World Cup because of injury

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Teenager Gavi did not practice with Spain a day after the team’s draw with Germany at the World Cup. Gavi was nursing a minor injury sustained in the 1-1 draw at Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday. The 18-year-old midfielder was substituted in the 66th minute against Germany. The injury was not expected to keep Gavi from being available in the final group match against Japan on Thursday. Spain needs a draw go reach the round of 16. Gavi scored once in the team’s 7-0 rout of Costa Rica. That made him the youngest World Cup scorer since Pelé in 1958.

