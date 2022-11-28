5 officers charged after Black man paralyzed in police van

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Five Connecticut police officers have been charged with misdemeanors over their treatment of a Black man after he was paralyzed from the chest down in the back of a police van. Officials announced the charges during a news conference Monday. Thirty-six-year-old Randy Cox was being driven to a New Haven police station June 19 for processing on a weapons charge when the driver braked hard, apparently to avoid a collision. Police say that caused Cox to fly headfirst into the wall of the van. The five New Haven police officers were arrested on charges of second-degree reckless endangerment and cruelty to persons. Messages seeking comment were sent to attorneys for the officers.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.