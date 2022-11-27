Video shows Ducks’ player throwing postgame punch after loss

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon’s athletic administration says it is gathering information after video surfaced showing Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson striking a person in Oregon State gear on the field after Saturday’s game at Reser Stadium. Johnson is seen punching the person from behind and then being restrained and led away by what appears to be two Oregon staff members. Oregon State came back from a 21-point deficit in the third quarter to beat the rival Ducks 38-34. The loss cost Oregon a spot in the Pac-12 championship game. Oregon State said no complaint had been filed with campus police.

