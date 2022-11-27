Strawther scores 23 as No. 6 Gonzaga beats Xavier 88-84

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Julian Strawther scored 23 points, including 10 in the final 4:07, and No. 6 Gonzaga beat Xavier 88-84 in the third-place game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament. Each of Gonzaga’s starters scored in double figures. Drew Timme and Anton Watson had 16 points apiece. Nolan Hickman finished with 14, and Rasir Bolton had 13 points and six assists. Jack Nunge scored a game-high 25 points for Xavier, and Colby Jones had 22. Strawther’s 3 put Gonzaga back in front at 76-75 with 3:18 to go. Watson then converted a floater, and Strawther made another 3 to make it 81-75 with 1:39 left.

