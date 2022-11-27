Skip to Content
Pepper scores 30, UC Davis beats SE Missouri State 73-71

KION

MILWAUKEE (AP) — lijah Pepper’s 30 points led UC Davis past Southeast Missouri State 73-71 on Sunday.

Pepper had five rebounds for the Aggies (5-2). Ade Adebayo scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 3 for 6 from the line. Kane Milling recorded nine points and shot 3 for 8 from beyond the arc.

Chris Harris led the Redhawks (5-2) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Phillip Russell added 16 points, four assists and two steals for Southeast Missouri State. In addition, Dylan Branson finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

