O’Neil appointed permanent manager at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Bournemouth has announced the appointment of Gary O’Neil as its manager on a permanent basis. O’Neil has signed an initial 1 1/2 year deal with the option of a further 12-month extension. The 39-year-old O’Neil had been interim manager since Scott Parker was fired in August after Bournemouth lost 9-0 at Liverpool, which tied the record for the heaviest defeat in the Premier League’s 30-year history. Bournemouth is 14th in the standings.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.