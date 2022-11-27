Man in wheelchair struck, killed in Phoenix hit-and-run

PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix are looking for a driver who fled the scene after a man in a wheelchair was struck and killed by a vehicle on a residential street northeast of downtown.

Police say they responded to the hit-and-run accident that claimed the life of a pedestrian near 48th Street and McDowell Road at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Jeremy Ortiz. Police say the driver left the area and has not been identified. An investigation was continuing on Sunday.