WORCESTER, Mass. — Led by Bo Montgomery’s 17 points, the Holy Cross Crusaders defeated the Colby-Sawyer Chargers 95-61 on Sunday. The Crusaders improved to 2-5 with the win and the Chargers fell to 1-3.

