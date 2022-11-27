Green, No. 13 Auburn rally past Saint Louis 65-60

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Wendell Green Jr. scored 22 points and No. 13 Auburn reeled off 11 straight in the closing minutes for a 65-60 victory over Saint Louis. The Tigers rallied from a five-point deficit over the final five minutes, starting with back-to-back drives by K.D. Johnson and ending with Green’s scoop shot in traffic. The Billikens missed six straight shots before Yuri Collins’ drive with 20 seconds left. Auburn closed the game on a 12-2 run and held Saint Louis to 24 points below its season scoring average. Javon Pickett led the Billikens with 16 points.

