Young, No. 8 Alabama roll past Auburn 49-27 in Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Bryce Young passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score in perhaps his final home game for No. 8 Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide past Auburn 49-27 in the Iron Bowl. Alabama reached double digits in wins for a 15th consecutive season despite being unable to fulfill those ever-present national title aspirations. The Tigers were trying to ensure bowl eligibility and salvage a disappointing campaign that included the firing of coach Bryan Harsin. Young, a junior, is projected as a high NFL draft pick if he leaves Alabama, as is Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr.

