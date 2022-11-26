Southern California triple homicide suspect pronounced dead

NEEDLES, Calif. (AP) — The suspect of an apparent triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead Friday, authorities confirmed.

Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department killed the suspect linked to three individuals found dead after a house fire in Riverside, California, said department spokeswoman Gloria Huerta.

The suspect was killed in Needles, California, and officials are investigating across agencies to find out more details, Huerta said. Riverside is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of downtown Los Angeles.

Friday morning, Riverside police received a call for a welfare check regarding a man and woman involved in a disturbance near a car, said Riverside Police Officer Ryan Railsback. Dispatchers were later alerted of smoke and a possible fire where the disturbance may have begun. Investigators didn’t think the blaze killed the victims.