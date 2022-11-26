Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
By
Published 6:34 AM

Irene Cara, ’80s pop star behind ‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ theme songs, dies at 63

<i>Harry Langdon/Archive Photos/Getty Images</i><br/>Actress/singer Irene Cara poses for a portrait in Los Angeles
Getty Images
Harry Langdon/Archive Photos/Getty Images
Actress/singer Irene Cara poses for a portrait in Los Angeles

By Paradise Afshar, CNN

Academy Award winner Irene Cara, best known for singing the theme songs for “Fame” and “Flashdance,” has died in her Florida home, according to a statement from her publicist made on behalf of the singer’s family. She was 63.

“This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release the news,” Judith Moose said in a tweet announcing the singer’s death. “Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans.”

Cara’s cause of death is unknown, according to Moose’s statement.

This story is developing.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content