Indian police arrest suspect in Australia’s Toyah Cordingley murder case

Indian police have arrested a man in New Delhi in connection with the murder of an Australian woman found dead on a beach in 2018 — ending a four-year international manhunt for her suspected killer.

The body of 24-year-old Toyah Cordingley was discovered on a beach in the northern Australian town of Cairns in 2018.

In a statement issued on Friday, Indian police announced the arrest of Rajwinder Singh, 38 — an Australian citizen of Indian origin.

The announcement comes after Queensland state police earlier this month announced a reward of 1 million Australian dollars ($675,100) for anyone with information that would lead to Singh’s arrest.

Authorities allege Singh fled Australia for India two days after Cordingley’s body was found. Prior to his arrest he was believed to be hiding out in the state of Punjab.

Following his arrest, Queensland police said they had been working closely with Indian authorities to “pursue justice for Cordingley and her family.”

But they added that there was no set timeline for Singh to be returned to Australia as he must first face trial in India.

Cordingley’s murder prompted a global operation to capture Singh, involving the Australian Federal Police, Queensland state police, Indian police and Interpol.

Indian police said they made the arrest after receiving information from Australian authorities and Interpol.

It is not clear whether the reward offered by Queensland police has or will be claimed.

