Washington State hits 19 3s, beats Detroit Mercy 96-54

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Jabe Mullins scored 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting — 6 of 8 from 3-point range — TJ Bamba added 18 points and Washington State hit a program record-tying 19 3-pointers as the Cougars beat Detroit Mercy 96-54. Mouhamed Mullins hit four 3-pointers in a in 20-5 run — bookended by a pair of Bamba 3s — that made it 24-7 with 11:31 left in the first half before Mullins and Justin Powell hit back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Cougars a 33-point halftime lead. Washington State made 34 of 56 (61%) from the field and shot 65.5% (19 of 29) from behind the arc. Jayden Stone led Detroit Mercy (3-4) with 20 points.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.