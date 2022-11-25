Some South County residents were overcharged on property taxes, will receive corrected bill

By Dan Greenwald

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) — Some South County residents will be receiving new property tax bills after an incorrect rate was used to calculate the original bills.

St. Louis County officials made the announcement Friday, and it applies to 15,300 residents in the Gravois Creek Sewer District. The county says MSD submitted a property tax rate of .06 per $100 of a property’s assessed value. The initial bills that went out showed a rate calculated at .6 per $100.

Bills with the corrected amount, along with a letter from the Collector of Revenue discussing the error, went out starting on Wednesday. Residents can also see the corrected bills can click here.

County officials say bank mortgage escrow accounts have already been corrected, and those who paid the initial amount bill can have it credited to 2023′s bill or request a refund.

