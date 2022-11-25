Price scores 15, Eastern Washington beats Stony Brook 81-52

MIAMI — Ethan Price scored 15 points as Eastern Washington beat Stony Brook 81-52 on Friday night in the Florida International Tournament. Price was 6 of 8 shooting for the Eagles. Steele Venters was 6 of 12 shooting to add 15 points. Ty Harper shot 5 for 6, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. Keenan Fitzmorris led the way for the Seawolves with 14 points. Tyler Stephenson-Moore added 10 points and two steals for Stony Brook. In addition, Tanahj Pettway had nine points.

