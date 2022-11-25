EU weighs plans to ease France, Italy migrant tensions

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union interior ministers have weighed proposals to ease tensions between France and Italy over migrants arriving on their shores without authorization. The proposals include a possible crackdown on charity-run ships doing search and rescue work in the Mediterranean Sea. In recent weeks, several hundred people hoping to enter Europe have been stranded at sea aboard aid ships while countries bicker over whether and where they should be allowed to disembark. It comes during a year in which more than 90,000 migrants have arrived in Europe though the Mediterranean. Officials say a breakthrough is unlikely at Friday’s meeting, but that the ministers could pave the way for some kind of agreement early next month.

