Arab fan support key for Tunisia vs. Australia at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Tunisia is counting on more overwhelming home-like support against Australia in each team’s second match at the World Cup on Saturday. Tunisia is one of the four Arab teams at the first World Cup in the Middle East and it had arguably the loudest set of fans in the first round of games while holding European Championship semifinalist Denmark to a 0-0 draw. Both teams will have higher expectations after Australia was beat 4-1 by defending champion France in its Group D opener. France leads the group with three points. Tunisia and Denmark are next with one point each and Australia trails with none.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.