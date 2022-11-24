Two Oakland men arrested after chase reveals stolen catalytic converters in Marina

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Thanksgiving morning Marina Police said they arrested two suspects for felony evading after a chase in a stolen vehicle.

Police said at 3 a.m., they began a pursuit of a vehicle near Imjin Parkway and Preston Drive after committing multiple traffic violations. The vehicle could not get around the roundabout at Reservation Road and Lake Drive.

They lost control and drove off the road into vegetation surrounding Locke Paddon Park Pond. The suspects then ran off and were later found with the assistance of K9s with the Monterey County Sheriff's Office.

Angel Lopez, 23, and Christ Solano Garcia, 23, both from Oakland, were taken into Monterey County Jail and booked for vehicle theft, felony vehcile evading, possession of the stolen property, and possession of burglary tools, among other charges.

Angel Lopez (left) and Christ Solano Garcia (right).

A search of the vehicle ended with the discovery of tools used to steal catalytic converters, said police. Two catalytic converters were found in the vehicle that had been stolen from Oakland.