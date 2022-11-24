Skip to Content
Schools add amenities to make end-zone seats more attractive

By STEVE MEGARGEE
The end zones aren’t necessarily where you’ll find the cheap seats anymore at college football games. Several schools have tried making end-zone seating more attractive by turning it into a premium experience that includes such amenities as access to indoor clubs with expanded food and beverage options. The move comes at a time when attendance figures show it’s increasingly difficult to attract spectators to college football games. Officials at colleges that made these changes said end-zone seats typically had been among their toughest packages to sell.

