Prosecutor: Detroit officers who killed man won’t be charged

DETROIT (AP) — A prosecutor says Detroit police officers who fired 38 rounds at a 20-year-old Black man who was wielding a knife will not be charged for his death. Porter Burks, who police said had schizophrenia, was believed to be experiencing a mental health crisis when he was killed by officers early on the morning of Oct. 2. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced her decision not to prosecute responding officers Wednesday, saying they had minimal time to “eliminate the threat.” Burks’ aunt Michelle Wilson said the decision “devastated” Burks’ family.

