No. 13 NC State women turn back Vanderbilt 82-73 in Cancun

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Jakia Browner-Turner scored 18 points, Diamond Johnson added 16 with nine rebounds and seven assists and No. 13 North Carolina State defeated Vanderbilt 82-73 in the Cancun Classic. The Wolfpack led 62-36 midway through the third quarter before the Commodores charged back behind St. Louis graduate transfer Ciaja Harbison, who scored 34 points, 21 in the second half. NC State used a 15-0 run in the second quarter to lead 45-27 at the half. After the Wolfpack reached their biggest lead they cooled off considerably, although their lead didn’t dwindle to single digits until the final minute. They still finished with nine 3s and 52.%. Vandy scored the last 10 points of the third quarter to close 66-52.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.