Japan investigators raid Dentsu in widening Olympic probe

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese prosecutors have raided the headquarters of major advertising company Dentsu as the investigation into corruption related to the Tokyo Olympics widens. Dentsu dominates event organizing, marketing and public relations in Japan. The company helped land the 2020 Games for Tokyo and then lined up record domestic sponsorships. Haruyuki Takahashi, a former executive at Dentsu, has been arrested four times in recent months on charges of receiving bribes from various companies that became sponsors for the Games. Japanese media reports say the latest investigation centers around bid-rigging to be picked for test events.

