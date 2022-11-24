Embolo scores, Switzerland beat Cameroon 1-0 at World Cup

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Breel Embolo’s goal has lifted Switzerland to a 1-0 win over Cameroon at the World Cup. He kept his promise not to celebrate scoring against the country where he was born. The Swiss forward from Yaounde struck with a right-foot shot in the 48th minute Thursday. He was standing all alone eight meters (yards) out in the middle of the goalmouth to take Xherdan Shaqiri’s low pass. Embolo raised his hands in a gesture of apology as teammates rushed to him near the penalty spot. The 25-year-old forward left Cameroon with his family when he was five.

