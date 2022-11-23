Stars erase 3-goal deficit in 3rd, beat Blackhawks 6-4

DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa scored with 1:33 remaining, and the Dallas Stars erased a three-goal deficit in the final 10 minutes for a 6-4 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks. Jason Robertson scored the first goal to tie the Dallas record for points in consecutive games with 13. He finished off Dallas’ five-goal third period with an empty-netter. Seth Jones, Andreas Athanasiou and Connor Murphy scored in a three-goal second period for Chicago to erase a 1-0 deficit. It was 4-1 after Max Domi’s goal in the third. But the Blackhawks extended their losing streak to five games, all in regulation.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.