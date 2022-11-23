OF Blake Perkins agrees to contract with Milwaukee Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Outfielder Blake Perkins and the Milwaukee Brewers agreed to a one-year contract. The 26-year-old hit .246 with 15 homers, 50 RBIs and 21 stolen bases last year in the New York Yankees organization for Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with an .813 OPS. He became a free agent after the season. Perkins was selected by Washington in the second round of the 2015 amateur draft with the 69th overall pick and was traded to the Kansas City Royals in June 2018. He gets a $750,000 salary while in the major leagues and $175,000 while in the minors. He can earn $250,000 in performance bonuses for games: $50,000 for 25 and each additional 25 through 125.

