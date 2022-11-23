France lose World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez to injury
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Another one of France’s World Cup-winning team in 2018 is injured and has been ruled out of the title defense. Lucas Hernandez will also likely miss the rest of the season for Bayern Munich. Hernandez was the starting left-back four years ago and lasted just eight minutes of France’s opening game against Australia on Tuesday. The French soccer federation has confirmed he suffered a ruptured ACL in his right knee. Hernandez twisted his right knee in the play that led to Australia scoring to take a shock early lead in France’s 4-1 win.