France lose World Cup winner Lucas Hernandez to injury

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Another one of France’s World Cup-winning team in 2018 is injured and has been ruled out of the title defense. Lucas Hernandez will also likely miss the rest of the season for Bayern Munich. Hernandez was the starting left-back four years ago and lasted just eight minutes of France’s opening game against Australia on Tuesday. The French soccer federation has confirmed he suffered a ruptured ACL in his right knee. Hernandez twisted his right knee in the play that led to Australia scoring to take a shock early lead in France’s 4-1 win.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.