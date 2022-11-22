Thanksgiving shoppers feeling inflation impacts on the Central Coast

SALINAS, CALIF. (KION-TV)- Grocery stores will be busy for the next couple of days.

With Thanksgiving coming up, shoppers are getting the last bit of things they need. Unfortunately, prices will look different as you walk down the aisles.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, home-price food rose 12 percent over the last 12 months. Even buying small items can feel more than usual.

Local shopper Aly Pulford said having to buy for the holiday coming up makes things more difficult.

“Because of Thanksgiving, it’s a little bit like specialty items or things I don’t usually get all the time,” Pulford said. “I spent more than I usually do for my weekly trip.”

That’s because Thanksgiving prices are even higher than normal grocery shopping. Economics and Accounting Teacher of Hartnell College Tina Esparza-Luna went into further detail about this.

“Really, we’re seeing it across the board,” Esparza-Luna said. “You want stuffing? Expect to pay 10-15% more. Fruits and vegetables are always higher at this time of year. So yeah, on average, we expect to see that the average holiday Thanksgiving meal is gonna be up about 20% compared to last year.”

If you want to save some money during this time, you may need to do a few things.

“Try to buy just what you need,” Esparza-Luna said. “You can make some simple swaps. Maybe using frozen food as opposed to fresh food, which might be a little less expensive. Small things like that you can swap and you can save in those areas.”

One of the other big products impacted by inflation has been oil.

But this isn’t stopping people from traveling, though as the demand is higher than it’s been in the past couple of years.