Supreme Court clears way for House to get Trump’s taxes

Originally Published: 22 NOV 22 14:43 ETBy Ariane de Vogue, CNN Supreme Court Reporter

(CNN) -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the release of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a Democratic-led House committee.

The court's move is a major loss for Trump, who has sought to shield the release of his tax returns for years and is currently under multiple investigations.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

