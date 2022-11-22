Pistons snap seven-game skid with 110-108 win over Nuggets

DENVER (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 22 points and the Detroit Pistons snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 110-108 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night. The victory was the Pistons’ first on the road this season, as they had lost their previous 10. Detroit entered the night with a league-worst record of 3-15. Former University of Colorado standout Alec Burks finished with 21 points for the Pistons, seven of which came in the fourth quarter. After missing the past three games while in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocols, Denver center Nikola Jokic had 31 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, putting him just shy of his fourth triple-double of the season. Jokic’s playing status was uncertain in the hours leading up to tip-off.

