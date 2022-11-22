Pele congratulates Weah for World Cup goal against Wales

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil great Pele congratulated United States forward Timothy Weah for scoring his debut goal in the World Cup in the Americans’ 1-1 draw with Wales. Weah got his goal in the 36th minute of Monday’s game to become the first player to score against Wales in a World Cup since a 17-year-old Pele did it in 1958. That was the last time Wales played at the World Cup before this year in Qatar. Weah posted a photo of him celebrating the goal on Instagram and Pele congratulated him in the comments section. Pele wrote “Congratulations. It was a beautiful goal.”

