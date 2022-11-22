NBA referee Bill Kennedy calls Colorado shooting ‘heinous’

NBA referee Bill Kennedy, who came out as gay in 2015, has spoken out in an emotional video in response to the weekend shooting that killed five and left 17 others with gunshot wounds at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The 41-second video was released on the NBA’s social media platforms. Kennedy called the shooting heinous. The suspect in the shooting is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.