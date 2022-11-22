Marina community comes together to mourn the victims of Colorado Springs club mass shooting

MARINA, Calif. (KION-TV)- A quiet tone filled the Epiphany Lutheran & Episcopal Church Monday night.

Community members and elected officials from Monterey County gathered to mourn the loss of the five individuals at Club Q in Colorado Springs. A service was held with words from the likes of Monterey Mayor-elect Tyller Williamson, Monterey County Sheriff-elect Tina Nieto and other prominent newly elected officials who identify with the LGBTQ+ community.

A plea to come together and support one another in times of the latest hate crime against the LGBTQ+ was the message for the night.

"I feel like it's a really painful part of being gay is that these sort of things happen, and it shouldn't be normalized," said Demetrius Mikell, "We just have to stand strong together, and I'm happy to be here to support my community."

The church has often been associated with anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric, which is why local leaders of the Christian faith wanted to show their support in these hard times.

"I am an LGBTQ person so I kind of have a foot in both worlds, being a queer person and also a faith leader," said Marina pastor Angel Rivero. "I think it's important to represent and show that there are spaces that are affirming and inclusive."

After the service inside the church, people were welcomed into the "Peace plaza" outside to sign a gay pride flag with messages of love and support.

The flag signed in Marina will be sent to Colorado Springs.