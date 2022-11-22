Inflation remains painfully high. How will it impact your holiday shopping plans this year?

By Alicia Wallace, CNN Business

Inflation has weighed on Americans for much of this year. The Federal Reserve has taken action to bring down high prices, but at the potential cost of slowing the economy.

That has meant we’re entering the 2022 holiday shopping season in a period of economic uncertainty.

How are you planning to navigate this time? Will you be leaning more on credit cards, taking on additional work, changing up your shopping patterns, or just buying less?

We want to hear from you. Share your plans for this holiday shopping season below and CNN Business may reach out to you for a potential story.

