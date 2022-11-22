Best Buy’s outlook on sales improves ahead of the holidays

Best Buy’s profit and sales slipped in the third quarter on weakening demand for electronic gadgets, but it beat expectations and the retailer said a downturn in comparable stores sales this year will not be as bad as it had expected. Shares jumped 7% before the opening bell Tuesday. The consumer electronics chain earned $277 million, or $1.38 per share adjusted for one-time costs. That easily beat the per-share earnings of $1.03 projected on Wall Street. Last year in the same period, the company earned $499 million, or $2 per share. And the company said that the trail-off in comparable stores sales for the year will not be as bad as it had projected earlier.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.