$10,000 reward offered for info leading to arrest, conviction of suspected baby killer

NAUGATUCK, Connecticut (WFSB) — A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man wanted for killing a baby in Naugatuck.

Christopher Francisquini is accused of murdering his 11-month-old daughter.

Police, and now the FBI, have been searching for him since the crime was committed on Friday.

They pleaded with the public during a news conference on Monday to step forward if someone knows something.

They said the suspect has a history of violence, and police cautioned that anyone helping him was not safe. He was still considered “armed and dangerous.”

Police said Francisquini was already out on bond for five combined charges at the time of baby Camilla’s murder.

Records showed that he also has a prior assault conviction from about 10 years ago.

Officers claimed Francisquini cut off a GPS monitoring bracelet and destroyed his cell phone on Friday to avoid capture.

Having been on the run for several days, local, state, and federal authorities have not ruled out the possibility that Francisquini could have left Connecticut. That means the search could require the help of a larger network of law enforcement.

“There’s a great communication system, not just between local and state police, but all police departments statewide,” said Lt. J. Paul Vance, retired, Connecticut State Police, and Channel 3 law enforcement analyst. “All surrounding state police departments, local police departments, even a nationwide broadcast can be given to law enforcement all across the country.”

Police said they still trying to piece together a motive, but they were confident there was no way Camilla’s death could be construed as an accident.

Anyone with information about Francisquini’s whereabouts was asked to give police a call.

