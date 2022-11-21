Washington’s 22 lead Drexel over UT Arlington 59-38

ESTERO, Fla. — Coletrane Washington’s 22 points helped Drexel defeat UT Arlington 59-38 in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Washington was 8 of 13 shooting, making 6 of 8 3-pointers, for the Dragons. Lamar Oden Jr. scored 16 points and added six rebounds. Amari Williams finished with 10 points. The Mavericks were led in scoring by Kyron Gibson, who finished with 11 points. Taj Anderson added eight points and two steals for UT Arlington. Drexel will play Northern Kentucky or Florida Gulf Coast in the semifinals on Tuesday.

