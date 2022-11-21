South Africa’s top court orders Hani’s killer to be paroled

JOHNANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s highest Court has ordered the release of Janusz Walus, the man jailed for killing anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani in 1993. Hani’s assassination threatened to plunge South Africa into political violence ahead of its transition from white minority rule to democracy. Walus, a Polish citizen, has been serving a life sentence and his bids for parole had been rejected by various justice ministers. The Constitutional Court described the minister’s decision to reject his parole application as irrational and ordered that he be freed in the next 10 days. The decision has outraged South Africa’s Communist Party.

