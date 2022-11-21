Paopao scores 17, No. 18 Oregon women top Southern Utah

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Te-Hina Paopao scored 17 points and No. 18 Oregon defeated Southern Utah 66-54. Paopao had a solid all-around game, making 7 of 10 from the field, including all three of her 3-point tries. She also had four assists, three rebounds and two steals. Grace VanSlooten had 12 points, five rebounds and three assists for Oregon. Chance Gray added 12 points. VanSlooten and Gray are freshman starters for the Ducks. Oregon led 35-25 at halftime, then outscored the Thunderbirds by 16 in the third quarter. Oregon scored 12 points off of six turnovers in the period, shot 50% from the field and made 4 of 6 3-pointers.

