Oquendo leads Georgia over Saint Joe’s at Sunshine Slam

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Kario Oquendo scored 15 points and Georgia posted a comfortable 66-53 victory over Saint Joseph’s at the Sunshine Slam. Oquendo made 4 of 10 shots with a 3-pointer and added five rebounds for the Bulldogs. Terry Roberts and reserves Jabri Abdur-Rahim and Justin Hill all scored 12. Abdur-Rahim scored all his points in the first half to lead Georgia to a 38-15 lead at intermission. Cameron Brown and Ejike Obinna combined to score 14 points in a 17-5 run to open the second half and Saint Joseph’s closed to within 43-32 with 10:40 left to play. Oquendo answered with a three-point play for the Bulldogs, who maintained a double-digit lead until Lynn Greer III hit two free throws to get the Hawks within 54-46 with 2:58 remaining.

