Al-Shabab gunman kills 3 Kenyan peacekeepers in Somalia

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A lone gunman has entered a military base in Somalia and killed at least three Kenyan peacekeepers. The attack Monday was the latest by extremist fighters who oppose the presence of foreigners in the Horn of Africa nation. A Kenyan military said the gunman fired his rifle indiscriminately, injuring five other soldiers, before he was gunned down. The attack took place at the Sarira Forward Operating Base in the Lower Jubba region of southern Somalia near the border with Kenya. Al-Shabab through its media confirmed it had carried out the attack.

By EVELYNE MUSAMBI AND OMAR FARUK Associated Press

