US returns to World Cup against Wales after 8-year wait

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Gio Reyna, Joe Scally and Yusuf Musah were 11 years old the last time the United States took the field in a World Cup match. On the 3,066th day after that loss in Brazil, the Americans return to soccer’s showcase with a new-look team dreaming lofty goals. Filled with novelty, nerves and naivety, the U.S. takes the field against Wales on Monday night. A Friday match against England follows and group play ends Nov. 29 against Iran.

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.