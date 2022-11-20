Steelers offense hurt by second-half struggles in loss

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense found the production they needed for one half against the Cincinnati Bengals. Then came the second half. Inconsistency and ineffectiveness plagued Pittsburgh and Joe Burrow and the Bengals rallied from an early deficit and pulled away for a 37-30 victory Sunday. Pittsburgh has the second-lowest scoring offense in the NFL. Pickett didn’t throw an interception for the second straight game as the 20th overall pick of the draft in April passed for 265 yards and a touchdown. But the offense managed just 67 yards and two first downs in the second half until a late touchdown drive.

