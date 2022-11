BALTIMORE (AP) — Matteo Picarelli had 21 points in UMBC’s 78-76 win over Central Connecticut. Picarelli shot 6 for 10 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Retrievers (3-2). Colton Lawrence had 15 points and Jarvis Doles scored 13. Davonte Sweatman finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists for the Blue Devils (0-5).

